Drake Seemingly Unbothered Following Megan Thee Stallion Diss

Drake has appeared unbothered by the diss leveled at him by Megan Thee Stallion on her recent track, "Hiss". Drizzy was seen posting on Instagram, posing in an oversized trenchcoat with a cocktail. "I spend my mornings that start at 2pm preoccupied trying to check off the lists I prepare every night. If you’re looking for a good morning text @ 11am, I am not your guy," the rapper added as a caption. However, could this be a subtle hint at a response to come? Perhaps Drake is simply saying that he's not one to rush into a response.

Regardless, fans are eager to see how Drake will respond to the diss. "People are asking how Nicki is going to respond but I’m more curious about how BBL, etched abs, accent switching, Bad bitch Drake is going to respond," one fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "If Drake “fires back” he’s simply confirming the BBL allegations," argued another. But some fans felt that they would have to wait. "Drake is very predictable with his disses he’s gonna wait until later this year to release a mid 20 track album just so he can sneak diss and throw subs in track 2," theorized one person. As alluded to, Megan's bars on Drake accused him of having a BBL and surgically enhanced abs despite publicly railing against such things.

Drake Posts Up With Lil Yachty

Meanwhile, Drake and Lil Yachty posted up for a film camera throwback photoshoot. "Everyone asks ‘is it better to be feared or loved’ but no one tells you what happens when you’re both of them," Drake added as a caption. It's unclear if this was just a social call or if the pair have more projects on the way. Yachty was heavily involved in Drizzy's 2023 album, For All The Dogs. He featured on "Another Late Night" and is credited as a producer on another five tracks.

Furthermore, he was spotted out clubbing in the hours after Megan's diss dropped. It was unknown which club he was at but it was known that he was in New York. When do you think Drake will respond to Megan? Let us know in the comments.

