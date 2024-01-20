Drake Jumps On "Tripod Bro" Trend With Neon Nighttime Routine

Dranke has added to the growing collection of "tripod bro" videos, giving fans a vlog in which he shows off his nighttime routine. Drizzy mixes himself a drink, takes in some art, hits the hookah, and goes swimming. The entire thing is weirdly neon giving much of the apparent lighting in his home. Furthermore, he soundtracked the entire thing with "Virginia Beach", a track from 2023's For All The Dogs. The tripod bro trend has gone viral in recent weeks, with male lifestyle vloggers doing "a day in the life" style content.

However, there were also layers to Drake's vlog. He tagged Drew Walls, a lifestyle influencer who is often seen going to Target in his videos. This is seemingly another shot at Yasiim Bey, who recently said that Drake's music is the sort of music that's perfect for a Target run. That is what made the inclusion of the more ambient "Virginia Beach" so notable, given the recent criticism aimed at that sort of Drake track. However, as a result, fans are now clamoring for Drake to do another video, this time showing him going to Target.

Drake Bets $700,000 On Strickland-Du Plessis At UFC 297

Meanwhile, Drake is also dropping some big bets on major sporting events. He recently showed off a Stake betting ticket showing he had put $700,000 on Sean Strickland to beat Dricus du Plessis at UFC 297. With Stake giving 1.97 odds on Strickland, Drake will come away with $1.4M if Strickland can take down his South African rival.

It appears that Drake has learned the error of his ways. Previously, he lost $500,000 when Strickland stunned Israel Adesanya at UFC 293. Drizzy would have walked away with a cool $920K if Adesanya had won. However, Strickland pulled off what many are calling the greatest upset in UFC middleweight history. While there wasn't a KO in Sydney, Strickland edged out a close fight to win by unanimous decision and take the middleweight belt.

