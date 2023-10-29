Drake Breaks Silence On Israel-Palestine Conflict, Signs Letter Calling For Ceasefire

After weeks of mounting criticism over his silence on the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine, Drake has finally spoken out. Drizzy was one of many musicians who signed an open letter calling for the US government, a major ally of Israel, to push for a cease-fire to at least temporarily end the conflict between the two sides. It comes in stark contrast to another celebrity being circulated. That letter re-affirms American support for Israel and thanks President Biden for supporting Israel.

“We urge your administration, Congress, and all world leaders, to honor all of the lives in the Holy Land and call for and facilitate a ceasefire without delay. An end to the bombing of Gaza, and the safe release of hostages. Half of Gaza’s two million residents are children, and more than two-thirds are refugees and their descendants being forced to flee their homes. Humanitarian aid must be allowed to reach them," the letter that Drake signed reads in part.

Israel-Palestine Conflict: Latest Updates

The conflict between Israel and Palestine is entering its fourth week. As the death toll nears 10,000, Israeli tanks and ground forces were seen entering the Gaza Strip. Over 8000 of the dead are Palestinians, with thousands of children among the dead. This comes after several days of relentless bombing by the Israeli Air Force. The intense bombing was preceded by a total communication blackout for the embattled enclave. Furthermore, Israeli rhetoric has intensified, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu saying that the war was for "Israel's existence".

Furthermore, despite Israel claiming that the war was to eradicate the militant group Hamas, violence has intensified in the West Bank. The West Bank is the other enclave that forms Palestine and is not controlled by Hamas. 110 Palestinians are believed to have been killed in the West Bank at the time of writing. Elsewhere, the Palestinian Red Cross have stated that the latest Israeli airstrikes have caused significant damage to Gaza's largest hospital. Despite Israel ordered the hospital to be evacuated, multiple sources have said that the demand is impossible to execute.

