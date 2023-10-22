palestine
- MusicDJ Khaled's Cousin Takes Issue With His Silence On PalestineDJ Khaled is upsetting some members of his family with his lack of support for Palestine.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsKanye West Dodges Palestine Question: "I Don't Have Enough Information"Kanye West says he doesn't have a stance on Palestine.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsChrisean Rock Responds To Backlash After Offensive Palestine Hot TakeChrisean continues to upset people.By Alexander Cole
- PoliticsChrisean Rock Enrages Fans After Criticizing Islam & Claiming Palestinians Are At War Because They Don't Praise JesusChrisean probably could have stayed out of this one. By Alexander Cole
- SportsFloyd Mayweather Receives "Champion Of Israel" AwardThe award was presented by Israeli's emergency aid organization.By Ben Mock
- MusicThe Weeknd Provides 4 Million Meals To The People Of GazaThe Weeknd is helping people out.By Alexander Cole
- SportsJosh Giddey's Agent Fired For Criticising BLM Post About About PalestineDaniel Moldovan, the biggest sports agent in Australia, was released by his management agency.By Ben Mock
- PoliticsMia Khalifa's OnlyFans & Army Comparison Is Raising EyebrowsThe ex-adult actress was let go of by "Playboy" last month for defending Palestine.By Hayley Hynes
- PoliticsKid Cudi Voices Support For "Free Palestine," Says He Can't "Remain Silent"Kid Cudi called for a ceasefire in Gaza on Instagram, Sunday.By Cole Blake
- Politics"DJ Khaled Is A B*tch" Becomes Viral Pro-Palestine Sentiment Amid Rapper's Silence On Middle East Conflict"DJ Khaled is a b*tch" became a rallying cry during recent pro-Palestine marches.By Ben Mock
- PoliticsMacklemore Speaks At "Free Palestine" Rally In D.C.: "This Is A Genocide"Macklemore voiced his support for Palestine at a rally in D.C. on Saturday.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsBarack Obama Addresses "Complexity" Of Israeli-Palestinian ConflictBarack Obama has opened up about his stance on Israel and Palestine.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsDrake Breaks Silence On Israel-Palestine Conflict, Signs Letter Calling For CeasefireDrake has finally addressed the ongoing Middle East conflict.By Ben Mock
- Politics50 Cent Condemns Joe Biden But Says He Has “No Political Aspirations”50 Cent has no interest in pursuing a career in politics.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsDJ Akademiks Questions Whether Drake Still Identifies As JewishDJ Akademiks discussed Drake's silence on Israel while speaking with DJ Vlad.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureDave Chappelle's Israel-Palestine Comments Lead To Walkouts At Boston ShowChappelle condemned the intial Hamas attack on Israel but largely supported Palestine in his comments.By Ben Mock