Belly Calls Out The Government Lies On Pro-Palestinian Track "Patience Vs. Patients"

A few weeks ago, Macklemore shed some much-needed light on the awful circumstances that are taking place between Israel and Palestine. Thousands upon thousands of natives from the latter are being murdered, misplaced, and etc. This tragedy is something that the Seattle rapper felt is not discussed enough amongst his peers, so he dropped "Hind's Hall". Macklemore has been in plenty of difficult situations in the past when talking about social issues in his career. But he decided to speak his mind unapologetically and he got a lot of well-deserved praise for talking about something he cannot directly relate to. Now, Belly, a native Palestinian, is joining him in the protest against the U.S. government on "Patience vs. Patients".

In "Hind's Hall", Macklemore directly called out President Joe Biden for being a supporter of Israel's attacks. "The blood is on your hands, Biden, we can see it all". The former collaborator of Ryan Lewis also called out the media for consistently covering the brutal Drake Kendrick Lamar feud more than the ongoing bloody war in real life. However, Belly is not getting as direct on "Patience vs. Patients". The track is much shorter, only clocking in at 1:20. Still, his words are just as important.

Read More: Diddy Allegedly At Risk Of Indictment As Grand Jury Is Formed In New York

Listen To "Patience Vs. Patients" By Belly

Belly's overarching message is that will the government is showing hardly any signs of urgency, countless lives are continuing to be lost. He also highlights the number of lies being told by certain political parties. Finally, Belly also mentions that the Palestinians are still painted as the bad guys. "Kill us in broad day, then they blame the deceased / There was no change, even when we came with receipts / Cause we gave 'em to a nation of sheep". Be sure to support "Patience vs. Patients" with the link above.

What are your thoughts on "Patience vs. Patients" by Belly? Is this the best pro-Palestinian track that has been released, why or why not? Is he still a criminally underrated rapper, or is he properly rated? What is your favorite aspect of it? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Belly. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

Quotable Lyrics:

False prophets, imposters, spreading gossip

Criminals that win Oscars, Kevin Costner's

Drones, helicopters, killing our doctors

Turned the hospital to a hospice

While you watched it

Then you wonder why we're losing

Read More: Kendrick Lamar & "Not Like Us" Stuck At No. 2 As Post Malone & Morgan Wallen Continue To Dominate The Charts