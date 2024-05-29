Kendrick Lamar & "Not Like Us" Stuck At No. 2 As Post Malone & Morgan Wallen Continue To Dominate The Charts

Kendrick Lamar found himself in the middle of a vicious battle with Drake just a few weeks ago. Overall, most fans have him as the winner of the feud. While "Meet The Grahams" was probably enough to win the battle, Kendrick ended up dropping a nuke with "Not Like Us." It is a West Coast banger filled with scathing bars and some truly hilarious one-liners. It originally debuted at number one on the Billboard charts. However, it was dethroned in its second week by Post Malone and Morgan Wallen who teamed up on the song "I Had Some Help."

During its second week, "Not Like Us" was simply number two on the charts. While many songs from the beef fell off hard on the charts, "Not Like Us" proved to be a true mainstay. Well, according to Billboard, Kendrick Lamar is staying atop the charts for a third straight week. Wallen and Malone are still at number one, although Kendrick is currently second for a second week in a row. This is a massive accomplishment for a diss record. If anything, it shows the record has legs beyond just a battle and that at the end of the day, it's a versatile piece of music.

Read More: Kendrick Lamar "Not Like Us" Lyrical Breakdown

Kendrick Lamar Can Still Get Back To The Top

Kendrick has had a dominant start to the year. He has three platinum songs already, and fans are currently begging for an album. In fact, there is a sense that he could be dropping in the summer, although that is simply a rumor. Whatever the case may be, Lamar has proven that fans want to hear bars right now. Hopefully, we get some new music from Kenny sooner rather than later.

Let us know what you think about this chart position for Kendrick Lamar, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that he will get to be number one again sometime soon? Why do you think the Post Malone and Morgan Wallen is so popular right now? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Which Rappers Have Apologized To Kendrick Lamar?

[Via]