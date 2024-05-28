T-Pain Responds To Backlash After Dancing To Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us"

T-Pain has been spending quite a bit of time in Las Vegas as of late and for good reason. Overall, he has a residency in the city, and fans have been turning up for the artist. He has a plethora of hits, and fans love to engage in the nostalgia. Having said that, a video of T-Pain from one of his recent performances started to go viral online. In this video, the artist could be seen dancing along to Kendrick Lamar's most recent Drake diss, "Not Like Us."

At the end of the day, the song is incredibly catchy and it's impossible not to get caught up in the moment while listening to it. However, some Drake fans apparently got upset with Pain's dance. There was some backlash online, and in the end, the artist was forced to comment on it. In the tweet below, T-Pain noted that he wishes people wouldn't let rap beef consume them.

T-Pain Just Wanted To Have Fun

"Welp! You heard it here first folks. Don’t drunk dance in a robe. Somehow it’s a political statement now," T-Pain wrote. "Pls don’t let somebody else’s beef kill y’all’s fun. Let ppl dance PLEASE!! Mustard killed that fuckin beat tho. It’d be pretty weird if you didn’t dance to it." Of course, T-Pain makes an excellent point here. "Not Like Us" is one of those songs that gets you to move, even when you're not trying to. It is just that effective of a diss song.

