T-Pain Is Making Another "On Top Of The Covers" Album

T-Pain has announced that a sequel to his On Top of the Covers album is on the way. He confirmed the project while performing at the Stagecoach Festival as a surprise guest during Jelly Roll‘s set on Friday. On stage, he performed “All I Do Is Win” and “Buy U A Drank,” as well as a cover of “Should’ve Been a Cowboy" by the late Toby Keith.

After Jelly Roll praised the original album and revealed it's what inspired him to invite T-Pain on stage, the rapper revealed that part 2 would be coming "real soon" and advised fans to "get ready for that." He dropped the first album back in March of last year. It featured covers of Black Sabbath, Journey, Sam Cooke, and more.

Read More: T-Pain Ditches The Autotune For "On Top Of The Covers" Album

T-Pain Performs With Jelly Roll

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 26: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Jelly Roll and T-Pain perform at the T-Mobile Mane Stage during the 2024 Stagecoach Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 26, 2024 in Indio, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

He previously revealed that he began working on the covers album years beforehand after winning The Masked Singer in 2019. “This covers album has been years in the making. I started recording this right after I won The Masked Singer,” he told Rolling Stone in 2023. “It got put on hold for a bit but now that I’m independent, I’m able to do whatever I want to do through Nappy Boy Entertainment and this is something I’ve felt strongly about for a long time. These songs are not what you’d expect when you hear that T-Pain is doing a covers album and that is what I think is cool about it.”

T-Pain Announces New "On Top Of The Covers" Album

Check out the clip of the On Top of the Covers Part 2 announcement above. He didn't provide any further details on the release date nor what songs fans can expect from the project. Be on the lookout for further updates on T-Pain on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: T-Pain Sings The National Anthem At LA Dodgers Game

[Via]