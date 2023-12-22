T-Pain Shares A Special Live Version Of "On Top Of The Covers" After Performing At Sun Rose

Florida singing and crooning icon T-Pain made the music world stop for a moment after releasing On Top of The Covers. A March release, it showcased how talented he was without the auto tune effects. Those who pay close attention already know that he uses it more as an instrument. However, for those who were not hip to Pain's natural talent, now know.

He covered iconic hits from all different decades from various genres. "Don't Stop Believin'" by Journey and "Stay With Me" by Sam Smith were just a couple T-Pain slayed. Now, he is bringing a rendition of that masterpiece. To celebrate the album, the "Buy U A Drank" hitmaker took the album to a live audience for three nights at the Sun Rose.

Listen To On Top Of The Covers (Live From The Sun Rose) By T-Pain

Nestled in West Hollywood, California, T-Pain performed the eight tracks there. However, he also shared an additional 14 unheard live covers. The performance was a little over an hour and you can now check out the show on YouTube here. Additionally, you can now listen to it on all DSPs. He even does a live rendition of "Buy U A Drank" because why not. This is truly an early gift for the holidays.

On Top Of The Covers (Live From The Sun Rose) Tracklist:

Intro (Live) Summertime (Live) Welcome (Live) That's Life (Live) Hot Tequila (Live) Don't Stop Believin' (Live) Shout (Live) Never Too Much (Live) American Woman (Live) I Don't Want To Be (Live) This Is How We Do It (Live) Klink (Live) Tennessee Whiskey (Live) Skrangs (in K Major Sus) [Live] Stay With Me (Live) This Is Superstardom (Live) A Change Is Gonna Come (Live) She's Sympathy (Live) War Pigs (Live) One More Story (Live) Crazy / Black Ice (Live) Buy U A Drank (Live)

