IDK Teams Up With TUMI & McLaren For An Unprecedented Multi-Dimensional Collaboration

IDK has been having himself a phenomenal 2023. Overall, the artist has been steadily growing his fanbase while delivering conceptual albums. Recently, he dropped off F65, which turned out to be a big hit. It is an album that has some fantastic songs, and his artistry was certainly on full display. Based on the cover art, you will notice that he was paying attention to Formula 1. Decked out in a racing suit and helmet, the artist looked like he was ready to race the streets of Monaco.

Well, now, IDK is teaming up with luxury and lifestyle brand TUMI, as well as carmaker McLaren for an exciting new collection. With this new collaboration, the three are coming through with a plethora of items. This includes duffel bags, backpacks, suitcases, and more. According to a press release, the "collection is Inspired by McLaren’s 60 years of innovation, and mechanical beauty." Based on the imagery associated with the collection, it is clear that IDK fits in nicely, and these brands are an extension of his style.

IDK For TUMI & McLaren

"When it comes to the opportunity to create, I’ve got to keep moving. I can’t slow down and let any of this pass me by,” the artist said in regards to the collaboration. McLaren and Tumi are two incredible brands, and they work well with one another. Adding IDK into the mix has proven to be the cherry on top here. If you are some who into the artist, and you are also a big fan of luxury and auto-racing, this collaboration will be right up your alley.

Where To Cop

If you are interested in any of the pieces, you will be able to grab them over at TUMI's website.

