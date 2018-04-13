New collaboration
- MusicKanye West, Freddie Gibbs, & The Alchemist Preview Is Sending Fans "To Space"This has the chance to usurp "BACK TO ME" easily.By Zachary Horvath
- MusicIDK Teams Up With TUMI & McLaren For An Unprecedented Multi-Dimensional CollaborationIDK is embracing the world of luxury and lifestyle.By Alexander Cole
- SongsFivio Foreign Collaborates With AI Beat Maker SOUNDRAW On Historic Single "Doin Me"He is the first-ever rapper to use an AI-generated beat.By Zachary Horvath
- MusicFivio Foreign Teases New Kanye West CollabAlthough Ye's out of public favor at the moment, it seems like Fivio was still compelled to give fans a taste of what they cooked up.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- NewsDaBoii, And Slimmy B Find West Coast Harmony With "Still Gangin'""Still Gangin" may prove to be the Summer's most high-energy release. By Joe Abrams
- NewsSheff G Enlists Polo G On "On Go"Polo G seems to be getting comfortable on drill beats with Sheff G.'s "On Go."By Joe Abrams
- MusicRoddy Ricch Reveals Travis Scott Collab Is On The WayRoddy Ricch and Travis Scott are cooking up some new music.By Alexander Cole
- MusicDrakeo The Ruler Teases Drake Collaboration On Next ProjectDrakeo The Ruler reveals that he has new music with Drake in the cut for his next project. By Aron A.
- MusicYoung Thug Has New Music With Gunna In The StashYoung Thug previews a studio session with fellow YSL signee, Gunna. By Rose Lilah
- NewsMeek Mill & A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Link Up With Ed Sheeran For "1000 Nights"Ed Sheeran reminisces on his days of touring on his Meek Mill & A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie collaborated "1000 Nights."By hnhh
- MusicA$AP Ferg Announces Official Release Of His Bike With A Short VideoNow you too can "ride with the mob."By hnhh
- NewsCurren$y, LNDN DRGS & Jay Worthy Team Up On "Sake"Curren$y is back with more heat with LNDN DRGS and Jay Worthy for his latest track. By Aron A.
- MusicBhad Bhabie Confirms She Has A Collaboration With Soulja BoyBhad Bhabie and Soulja Boy have some heat on the way.By Aron A.
- NewsFrench Montana & Harry Fraud Reunite On "Nervous"French Montana and Harry Fraud come through with their latest collaboration, "Nervous."By Aron A.
- EntertainmentNetflix Announces "Avatar: The Last Airbender" Live Action SeriesFor the people.By hnhh
- MusicBas Previews New J. Cole Assisted Double-Time BangerNothing wrong with a new Bas & J.Cole collaboration. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsA Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Joins Yung Bleu On "Big Drip"Yung Bleu grabs A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie for "Big Drip."By Aron A.
- MusicChance The Rapper, Vic Mensa & Valee Set For CollaborationChance, Mensa and Valee are about to start some s*ht.By Zaynab
- NewsLil Wayne & Trippie Redd Join Lil Twist On "Fires & Desires"Lil Twist brings Lil Wayne and Trippie Redd on board for "Fires & Desires."By Aron A.