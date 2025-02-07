IDK & Denzel Curry Deliver Again With Intimidating Banger "S.U"

IDK has a "(CONTiNUED...)" version of "BRAVADO iNTiMO" coming soon.

On "S.U," IDK and Zel sound like they haven't missed a beat with one another, as they trade equally sticky and expressive flows. On top of their menacing bars and relentless deliveries, a rumbling, dark instrumental helps set the scene. Denzel sounds especially hungry on this cut, taking us back to his Imperial days. It's a track that gets right to the point with its messaging, which is if you switch up, be prepared to get the switch pulled on you. Overall, it would have been one of the best on BRAVADO iNTiMO if it made the original cut and with both songs so far, we could see the deluxe being worth it.

One of the more underrated duos in all of hip-hop are finally back together again and it feels so sweet. England/Maryland native IDK and Florida's Denzel Curry have come by with "S.U" (Switch Up). To be exact, it's been just under three years since their previous collaboration which was "Dog Food" on IDK's 2022 project Simple. Excitingly, this track acts as the lead single to his (CONTiNUED…) version of his 2024 album BRAVADO iNTiMO . There's a good possibility that "FLOW," his last drop, makes it as well. As of yet, there is not a release date for it. But fans should be expecting an announcement sooner than later at this point.

