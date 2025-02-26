IDK Reinvents His Best Album With "BRAVADO INTiMO..."

IDK knocked it out of the park with 2024's BRAVADO + INTiMO. It was concise, dusty, and filled with atmosphere flourishes. Many considered it to be the rapper's finest release to date. So what did he do four months later? Drop a deluxe version of the album. BRAVADO INTiMO... is not a cash grab drop or an attempt to tack on a separate album of material, though. The album is instead comprised of the original 12 tracks, but alternate takes and sequels to some of the original songs. It's a fascinating listen.

IDK still drops devastating bars alongside veterans like Joey BADA$$ and Conway the Machine. It's his command of melody that really shines on the bonus songs, though. There's a demo song, "STiLL i," and it's fascinating to hear how much louder and in command his voice is over this original beat. It's clear he has complete command of his singing and rapping abilities, and the demo may even be better than the final version, "DENiM." There's also an acoustic version of the song "SUPERNOVA" that closes out the album. IDK drops the hip hop pretense and delivers a gorgeous ballad that once again, supersedes the original.

Let us know what you think of this brand new album, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

IDK Showcases His Musical Talents On Deluxe Release

BRAVADO INTiMO... tracklist: