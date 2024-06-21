IDK Links With Gunna For Flexing Anthem "TiFFANY"

IDK continues to tease his forthcoming record "BRAVADO INTiMO".

IDK is seemingly recruiting an all-star lineup for his next album, as he drops "TiFFANY" with trap superstar Gunna. We say that because the London, England rapper and singer grabbed Joey Bada$$ for "DENiM", the lead single for BRAVADO INTiMO. On the previous track, IDK and Joey both brought it over a smooth boom-bap flavored beat. With that in mind, Gunna certainly had some pretty big shoes to fill following "DENiM". The Atlanta lyricist does succeed, especially when it comes to sticking to the topical focus of "TiFFANY". That being that living for the grind will put you ahead of so many other people in life.

"I'm the type that could never lose (Never lose) / I'm the type that be breakin' rules / And I'm breakin' backs, gotta bring it back", IDK raps on the first few bars of his verse. Also making this track go is the trap beat cheffed up by Kenny Stuntin, EVRGRN, and Turbo, the latter being a frequent producer of Gunna's. It helps this first-time link-up more seamless between two fairly different rappers. As for BRAVADO INTiMO, the details are pretty scarce. Outside of the title and the tandem of singles, the release date and cover art are unknown. It is expected to hit streaming sometime this year, though. It will eventually follow up on the massive F65, which also had a star-studded cast of Benny The Butcher, Snoop Dogg, NLE Choppa, Rich The Kid, and more.

Quotable Lyrics:

These n****s makin' up opps (Ayy)
For the money, she makin' it pop (Ayy)
Taylor Swift, yeah, they makin' it pop (Ayy)
In the Spyder, I'm droppin' the top (Ayy)
Front row, Balenci' look like Illuminati
They tryna' see if I'm evil or not (Ayy)

