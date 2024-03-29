IDK And Joey Badass Team Up For New Single "Denim"

Two acclaimed hip-hop artists with successful projects under their belts, IDK and Joey Badass, have joined forces for an exciting collaboration called "DENiM," The new single showcases the distinct styles and lyrical rap talents of both artists as they come together to deliver a memorable track. Both IDK and Joey Badass have been making waves in the music industry with their well-received projects. IDK's latest album, F65, received widespread acclaim. The project touched on themes of race and African-American history, with a Jazz feel thoughout the project. He delivers a message painted across F1 racing scenery, along with several spoken word skits. Moreover Joey Badass's album 2000 garnered praise for its introspective lyrics and smooth production.

Now, with "Denim," fans can anticipate even more groundbreaking music from these two talented artists. To build anticipation for the release of "Denim," IDK and Joey Badass recently teamed up for a special performance of the song through respected freestyle rap outlet, From The Block. They filmed it against the backdrop of the New York City skyline overlooking the Hudson River. It was a mesmerizing performance to say the least.

Stream "Denim" By IDK and Joey Badass

For IDK, "Denim" marks another exciting chapter in his career following the success of his collaborative EP with Kaytranada, Simple, and his standout performance at Coachella last spring. Meanwhile, Joey Badass has been making headlines for his personal endeavors, including his relationship with actress Serayah, as well as his recent releases "Fallout" and "Passports & Suitcases."

With "Denim," IDK and Joey Badass are sure to please their fans and the hip-hop community. With their unparalleled talent and unique artistic visions, the duo delivers yet another hit single. Furthermore, they solidify their status as two of the genre's most exciting voices. What do you think of "Denim?" Let us know on HNHH!

Quoteable lyrics:

She look like she innocent

Ima change her in a sec

N**gas ball for they bi**hes

Til I come and intersect

