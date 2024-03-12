Serayah & Joey Badass Video: Actress Cries Amid Couple's Spat Before Her Man Consoles Her

It was only a few months ago that the pair was being plagued by rumours of a breakup.

Now that spring and Hot Girl Summer are right around the corner, we've seen a notable increase in the number of celebrity breakups unfolding across the industry. Rick Ross and Christina Mackey made headlines earlier this month as she confirmed the end of their short-lived relationship. Meanwhile, internet sleuths are currently wondering if Serayah and Joey Badass are ready to call it quits too. The pair were wit with speculation of a split at the end of 2023, but Serayah promptly shut those rumours down after she was out and about with another man.

When they stepped out for the 2024 ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards last week, the lovers looked as suave as ever. Their golden looks were beautifully coordinated, both of them boasting glowy skin and freshly styled hair. However, it seems trouble might be afoot as an emotional argument of theirs was captured on camera and is now making rounds online. In the clip, the entertainers let out some frustrations, with Serayah even shedding tears and sobbing over the situation.

Are Joey Badass and Serayah Going Through It?

Joey Badass and Serayah McNeill attend the 2024 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards Ceremony on March 07, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Seeing partners fight is always uncomfortable, but still, fans were happy to see the "Love Is Only a Feeling" hitmaker console his other half while she was in her feelings. As The Shade Room notes, the moment took place during a morning stroll through Los Angeles, with both Joey and Serayah donning casual monochromatic outfits before stepping out together.

We're hoping for the best with Serayah and Joey Badass as they navigate this emotional time in their relationship. Since we can't share the paparazzi footage of their fight directly on HNHH, you can see it yourself at the first Via below. For more hip-hop/pop culture news updates, make sure to check back in later.

