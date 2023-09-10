Joey Badass & Serayah Are Boo’d Up In Style For New York Fashion Week

Joey Bada$$ and Serayah are quite the dynamic duo these days, becoming one of the most wholesome and beloved romantic presences in celebrity pop culture and social media. What's more is that both can pull off some incredibly stylish fits, as they recently proved for New York Fashion Week. Moreover, as the two made their way around the city, multiple photos show the immaculately matched leather looks they rocked. The New York MC wore a gray shirt underneath his dark brown jacket and pants, pulling it all together with dress shoes and big chains. On the other hand, the actress and singer wore a lighter-brown skirt and jacket to match.

Of course, this is far from the first time Joey Badass and Serayah have impressed onlookers with their style. Actually, it's kind of wild to think that the couple started off denying relationship rumors, and now get so much love on social media. Sometimes, as much as you try to deny things as a public figure, people's common and sixth senses ring too true. Regardless, it's heartening that things worked out well for them.

Serayah & Joey Badass Stun At NYFW

Meanwhile, both are hard at work on their careers, with the Pro Era rapper recently reflecting on how meeting with Jay-Z changed his course for the better at the age of 17. "Get the f**k outta here," Joey Badass said at the time. "Yo, I'm 17, and I already accomplished my wildest dream. [The $1M] came the year after. I remember going up in that elevator like, 'If I'm meeting with Jay right now, I can do anything.'" In addition, he also explained how Hov's book DECODED inspired him to become more independent as an artist and set his goals more clearly.

Whereas Joey looked back recently, his boo made a step forward, releasing the EP Flutter last month. Maybe we'll see direct collabs between the two artists in the future, which would be a very exciting and fitting opportunity. If not, at least we can always count on them to delight fans by showing them that love is more than a feeling. For more news and the latest updates on Joey Badass and Serayah, stay posted on HNHH.

