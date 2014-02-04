Progressive Era, better known as Pro Era, is a Brooklyn hip-hop collective consisting of poster child Joey Bada$$ and his fellow artists Kwon, CJ Fly, Rokamouth, Kirk Knight, Dirty Sanchez, Chuck Strangers, Nyck Caution, Dyemong Lewis, Dessy Hinds, A La $ole, T'Nah Apex, Swank Master Raw and Jab (member Capital STEEZ passed away in December of 2012, may he rest in peace). Although these are the most visible members of the group, there are said to be approximately fifty people involved in total. Since the collective's inception in 2009, they've collaborated with The Underachievers, Statik Selektah (Joey's offical tour DJ), Flatbush Zombies and more. Most recently, Joey shared a new track from the group ("Sol Luna") and announced a new mixtape titled Secc$ Tap.e Pt. 2, which is slated to drop on February 14th, 2014 (it's a titular sequel to their debut mixtape The Seccs Tap). They've also been touring consistently. Stay tuned.