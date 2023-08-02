Joey Bada$$ Celebrates Serayah With Adorable Montage For National Girlfriends Day

Joey Bada$$ recently took to social media to honor his girlfriend, Serayah, for National Girlfriends Day. “I heard it’s National gf Day,” the rapper wrote on his Instagram Story. He then proceeded to share various sweet clips and photos of the two of them together. The couple looks adorable and undeniably in love, sharing kisses beside the ocean, enjoying a feast on vacation, and showing off their coordinating outfits.

Serayah and Joey Bada$$ were first spotted getting close earlier this year, following her split from actor Jacob Latimore. “We just grew apart,” the 28-year-old said of their breakup, “I love and respect his journey moving forward.” Shortly after, Joey Bada$$ posted a photo with Serayah on Instagram, sparking rumors that the two may be an item. The photo shows them looking romantically into each other’s eyes, and some followers weren’t happy that Serayah was moving on.

Joey Bada$$ And Serayah

Joey Bada$$ & Serayah pack on the PDA in romantic "national gf day" montage 💘 https://t.co/52WCdDsvQr pic.twitter.com/Ga1kYZ4JmI — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) August 2, 2023

During a March interview with Complex, Joey Bada$$ discussed the dating rumors, at the time claiming they were false. Further, the rapper revealed that the Instagram photo of the two love birds was simply a promotional shot for his “Show Me” music video, in which the couple stars as lovers. “We’re not [together],” he told the outlet. “Well, honestly, it wasn’t anything that wasn’t anticipated at first, but when we got back all the assets, like the photos, you know, I started to kind of like, ‘Oh, there’s something that could be done with these. This could tell the story.’ So that’s kinda what I wanted to do. I knew it was gonna catch people by surprise a little bit. That was the hardest part, was kinda waiting 48 hours, to like, you know I mean? They was wilin.'”

It seems as though, however, he’s since had a change of heart. Joey Bada$$ later confirmed their romantic relationship in June, with a birthday post calling Serayah his “love.” He shared a similarly heartfelt series of photos and clips, showing the couple enjoying a tropical vacation together.

