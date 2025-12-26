Kodak Black Makes Lewd Comment About Cardi B Calling Him Her "Brother"

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 351 Views
BRIDGEVIEW, IL - JUNE 15: Rapper, Kodak Black, performs during Day 2 of the Summer Smash festival 2024, in SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, IL. (Photo by Brandon Laws/HotNewHipHop)
Kodak Black and Cardi B's careers are inextricably linked due to the latter's breakout hit "Bodak Yellow."

Kodak Black is known to shoot his shot at the celebrities he likes, but rarely are they as famous or connected to him as Cardi B. During a recent social media video caught by No Jumper on Instagram, he seemed to lament the friend zone while claiming that Cardi called him her "brother."

"Every time Cardi B see me, she be like, 'My brother!'" the Florida rapper remarked. "I can't even f**k Cardi B, I don't even think she would give me that c**chie. She won't even give me that p***y. 'That's my brother!'"

It's unclear what exactly prompted this message and whether or not the Bronx superstar has responded to it. Still, it's safe to say that it's all probably in good jest and faith, as the two have shouted each other out a lot in the past.

For example, Kodak Black bought Cardi B some jewelry a couple of years ago for his birthday. This followed many other interactions and celebrations of each other online, all of which stem from Cardi's breakout hit "Bodak Yellow." Yak's "No Flockin" inspired that track in a massive way, and they both blew up as a result of it. Well, Kodak was already a XXL Freshman and one of the hottest rappers in the game when the AM I THE DRAMA? artist blew up.

Cardi B Kodak Black Collabs

Nevertheless, Cardi B and Kodak Black celebrate their wins. "He got credit on the song," she stated on Twitter a few years ago when a fan claimed he wasn't getting any money from "Bodak Yellow." "WE both getting rich with the song till we die.. The song is called Bodak Yellow for a reason. You h*es get on this app saying the dumbest s**t."

However, there are other crossovers between these artists that are much more curiously specific. You may recall that Kodak Black courted Cardi B's sister Hennessy Carolina back in the day.

With that in mind, we will see if their paths cross once again soon. It's been a while since they acknowledged each other, with this new video being the latest example. It was quite the lewd remark, but hopefully Cardi understands where it came from. They only have the "Bodak Yellow" remix to their name, but we'll see if they collaborate once more in the future.

