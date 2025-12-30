Kodak Black Says He Would've Already Met Zendaya If XXXTentacion Were Still Alive

BY Cole Blake 2.1K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
KidSuper - Front Row &amp; Backstage - September 2025 New York Fashion Week
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 14: Kodak Black attends the KidSuper fashion show during September 2025 New York Fashion Week on September 14, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Kodak Black has been expressing his love for Zendaya for years at this point, but has been unsuccessful in meeting her.

Kodak Black recently reflected on his friendship with XXXTentacion and discussed how his life would be different if the late rapper were still alive. Speaking to his followers on social media in a recent video, Black said that X would have already met and introduced him to Zendaya.

"I miss that n***a," Black began. "If X was alive, I'd be way more happier. My n***a was a rockstar. He would've made sure I'd met Zendaya already. I would've already met Zendaya if X was still alive."

When No Jumper shared the clip on Instagram, fans had mixed reactions in the comments section. Some took Black seriously, such as one user who wrote: "Translation: x really had the world in his hands and was a genuine dude. One of the realest ones Kodak came across and would’ve really pushed him to go over the top and reach a much bigger demographic." Others joked about Black's focus on Zendaya. "'I miss gang bro do you know how many baddies I would’ve met fr,'" one commented.

Read More: J. Cole Allegedly Had To Re-Record The Entire "Fall Off" Because Of Drake & Kendrick Lamar

Kodak Black Celebrity Crushes

Kodak Black has been showing love to Zendaya for years at this point. In 2024, he referenced her on his song, "Versatile." He raps: "Tell Zendaya I'd like to meet her. Had crush on her since she was on Shake It Up. Seen her on Disney I think she pretty and she fit me and like her name 'cuse I'm Z'd up." Before that, he dedicated a poem to her on Valentine’s Day in 2020.

Zendaya isn't the only celebrity Kodak Black has expressed his affection for in recent days. During another video on social media, Black made lewd comments about Cardi B. "Every time Cardi B see me, she be like, 'My brother!'" he remarked. "I can't even f**k Cardi B, I don't even think she would give me that c**chie. She won't even give me that p***y. 'That's my brother!'"

Read More: The MAGAfication Of Nicki Minaj

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Syndication: Palm Beach Post Music Kodak Black Shoots His Shot At Zendaya On Bold New Song "Versatile" 1.9K
Mike Coppola / Getty Images Pop Culture Kodak Black Jokes About Having A Crush On Beyoncé & Zendaya 3.0K
kodak-black-summer-smash-2024-2 Music Kodak Black Makes Lewd Comment About Cardi B Calling Him Her "Brother" 2.9K
Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images Gram Kodak Black Is Obsessed With Zendaya 18.4K
Comments 0