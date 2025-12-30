Kodak Black recently reflected on his friendship with XXXTentacion and discussed how his life would be different if the late rapper were still alive. Speaking to his followers on social media in a recent video, Black said that X would have already met and introduced him to Zendaya.

"I miss that n***a," Black began. "If X was alive, I'd be way more happier. My n***a was a rockstar. He would've made sure I'd met Zendaya already. I would've already met Zendaya if X was still alive."

When No Jumper shared the clip on Instagram, fans had mixed reactions in the comments section. Some took Black seriously, such as one user who wrote: "Translation: x really had the world in his hands and was a genuine dude. One of the realest ones Kodak came across and would’ve really pushed him to go over the top and reach a much bigger demographic." Others joked about Black's focus on Zendaya. "'I miss gang bro do you know how many baddies I would’ve met fr,'" one commented.

Kodak Black Celebrity Crushes

Kodak Black has been showing love to Zendaya for years at this point. In 2024, he referenced her on his song, "Versatile." He raps: "Tell Zendaya I'd like to meet her. Had crush on her since she was on Shake It Up. Seen her on Disney I think she pretty and she fit me and like her name 'cuse I'm Z'd up." Before that, he dedicated a poem to her on Valentine’s Day in 2020.

Zendaya isn't the only celebrity Kodak Black has expressed his affection for in recent days. During another video on social media, Black made lewd comments about Cardi B. "Every time Cardi B see me, she be like, 'My brother!'" he remarked. "I can't even f**k Cardi B, I don't even think she would give me that c**chie. She won't even give me that p***y. 'That's my brother!'"