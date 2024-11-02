Kodak Black Shoots His Shot At Zendaya On Bold New Song "Versatile"

He's a Disney fan, apparently.

Kodak Black is going to do or say whatever he wants. It's the attribute that has landed him in prison several times throughout his career. It's also helped him accumulate a die-hard fanbase and a highly successful career. Pros and cons, obviously. Kodak Black decided to showcase his boldness in an unexpected way on his new album, Dieuson Octave. The album is packed with standard bars about enemies and flexing, but the song "Versatile" sees the rapper shoot his shot with superstar actress Zendaya.

It's somewhat ironic that Kodak Black has a song highlighting his versatility. His music can be enjoyable, but few, if anyone, would describe him as versatile. We digress. The rapper dedicates a whole section of the song to Zendaya, and the crush he's seemingly had on her for years. "Tell Zendaya I'd like to meet her," the Florida superstar raps. "Had crush on her since she was on Shake It Up. Seen her on Disney I think she pretty and she fit me and like her name 'cuse I'm Z'd up." Shake It Up is the Disney show that gave Zendaya her start. Kodak Black also brags about being Z'd up, which means being drunk and high at the same time.

Kodak Black Voiced His Desire To Meet Zendaya In 2022

The rapper's Zendaya crush checks out. He voiced a similar desire to meet the Emmy winner during a 2022 interview with HipHopDX. Kodak claimed that he wanted to audition for Shake It Up as a kid as an excuse to meet the actress. "I wanted to audition for Shake It Up so I could push up on Zendaya," he said. The rapper also claimed that he wanted to audition for Nickelodeon, and that fans don't realize how good of an actor he can be. "Just, just stay tuned," he teased. "I know how to act."