Kodak Black's Car Catches On Fire During First Kick Stream

By Caroline Fisher
Kodak Black &amp; Friends Concert - Biloxi, MS
BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI - APRIL 15: Kodak Black performs during Kodak Black &amp; Friends Concert at Mississippi Coast Coliseum on April 15, 2023 in Biloxi, Mississippi.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)
Kodak Black's streaming career is off to a rough start.

Last week, Kodak Black took to his Instagram Story to announce his new streaming deal with Kick. His first-ever stream was last night, and there was no shortage of interesting moments. Just seconds into the stream, for example, viewers could see that the rapper's car was engulfed in flames. He watched as firefighters worked to put out the fire, holding a sword and looking surprised.

“We was on the highway and the b*tch started jumping,” someone explained from behind the camera. “It smelled like gas and we pulled it over. Waited a lil bit because we was trying to take it to go get looked at because the gas line was leaking.” Fortunately, everybody was able to get out of the vehicle safely before the fire started.

Kodak Black's First Kick Stream Takes A Wild Turn

“Thank God we got out that h*e,” the cameraman added. Fans are relieved that nobody involved got injured and are shocked that the unexpected moment was caught on stream. While it's unclear exactly what else they can expect from his future streams, the first has certainly set the bar high, at least when it comes to action.

Aside from Kodak Black's new streaming venture, he also joined Sexyy Red on her "Sexyy Red 4 President" tour this summer. In August, it was also revealed that he's expecting a baby boy named Kapri, though it remains unclear who the child's mother is. Some speculate, however, that it's the mother of his first child Jammiah "Maya" Broomfield. They shared the news with a firework display just a few months after he welcomed his fourth child with his now-ex, Maranda Johnson. What do you think of Kodak Black's car catching on fire during his first-ever Kick stream? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

