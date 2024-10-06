Kodak Black's Car Catches On Fire During First Kick Stream

Kodak Black's streaming career is off to a rough start.

Last week, Kodak Black took to his Instagram Story to announce his new streaming deal with Kick. His first-ever stream was last night, and there was no shortage of interesting moments. Just seconds into the stream, for example, viewers could see that the rapper's car was engulfed in flames. He watched as firefighters worked to put out the fire, holding a sword and looking surprised.

“We was on the highway and the b*tch started jumping,” someone explained from behind the camera. “It smelled like gas and we pulled it over. Waited a lil bit because we was trying to take it to go get looked at because the gas line was leaking.” Fortunately, everybody was able to get out of the vehicle safely before the fire started.

Kodak Black's First Kick Stream Takes A Wild Turn

“Thank God we got out that h*e,” the cameraman added. Fans are relieved that nobody involved got injured and are shocked that the unexpected moment was caught on stream. While it's unclear exactly what else they can expect from his future streams, the first has certainly set the bar high, at least when it comes to action.