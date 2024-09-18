Kodak Black Is Baffled By Donald Trump's Claims About Haitian Immigrants

Kodak didn't like what he heard.

Donald Trump really tested the limits of his supporters' patience during the Presidential Debate. The former President claimed that Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio are eating cats and dogs. This is a statement that didn't come with any evidence. It has subsequently been disproven, and has already been identified as a low point in Trump's campaign. Kodak Black has been a vocal Trump supporter for years, but even he was confused by what he heard. Especially given the rapper's Haitian heritage.

Kodak Black addressed Trump's comments during a concert. "That sh*t crazy," he noted. "That sh*t true? Man, I ain’t gonna lie, homie, I’m a muthaf**king Trump supporter." The more the rapper spoke on the matter, though, the more he seemed conflicted. Kodak Black even vowed to pay a visit to Ohio to see whether Trump's claims were true. "I gotta see this sh*t. I ain’t smelling that," he claimed. "I ain’t see no Haitian eat no cat, homie. When y’all show me a Haitian eating a cat, then y’all can say that sh*t."

Kodak Black has been singing the praises of Donald Trump for several years. In 2023, the rapper explained why he found Trump appealing during an episode of Drink Champs. “He a Gemini like me," Kodak explained. "His birthday two days after my sh*t. And that boy, like, he be vibin’ out here too." Kodak Black also claimed that Donald Trump was the best thing for the United States in a 2022 tweet. "We need Trump in office forever, man," he asserted. "Just like how them Chinese and Russian and Korean motherf*kers have their president. Trump the best thing for America."