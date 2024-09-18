Kodak Black Is Baffled By Donald Trump's Claims About Haitian Immigrants

Donald Trump really tested the limits of his supporters' patience during the Presidential Debate. The former President claimed that Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio are eating cats and dogs. This is a statement that didn't come with any evidence. It has subsequently been disproven, and has already been identified as a low point in Trump's campaign. Kodak Black has been a vocal Trump supporter for years, but even he was confused by what he heard. Especially given the rapper's Haitian heritage.
Kodak Black addressed Trump's comments during a concert. "That sh*t crazy," he noted. "That sh*t true? Man, I ain’t gonna lie, homie, I’m a muthaf**king Trump supporter." The more the rapper spoke on the matter, though, the more he seemed conflicted. Kodak Black even vowed to pay a visit to Ohio to see whether Trump's claims were true. "I gotta see this sh*t. I ain’t smelling that," he claimed. "I ain’t see no Haitian eat no cat, homie. When y’all show me a Haitian eating a cat, then y’all can say that sh*t."
Kodak Black Expressed Doubt Over Donald Trump's Comments
Kodak Black has been singing the praises of Donald Trump for several years. In 2023, the rapper explained why he found Trump appealing during an episode of Drink Champs. “He a Gemini like me," Kodak explained. "His birthday two days after my sh*t. And that boy, like, he be vibin’ out here too." Kodak Black also claimed that Donald Trump was the best thing for the United States in a 2022 tweet. "We need Trump in office forever, man," he asserted. "Just like how them Chinese and Russian and Korean motherf*kers have their president. Trump the best thing for America."
The rapper's tone was noticeably more skeptical during his recent stage rant, however. Instead of claiming that Donald Trump was benefiting the country, Kodak expressed doubt over what he said and how it reflected on his own people. His doubt did not mean he was switching over to the Democratic Party, however. "I feel like we f**ked anyway," he told the crowd. "I ain’t with that Kamala Harris sh*t either. What the f**k going on in America?" Kodak may not have the answers, but he's asking the right questions.