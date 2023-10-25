Kodak Black Sparks Health Concerns Following “Drink Champs” Appearance

Kodak Black has fans concerned about his health after N.O.R.E. shared a teaser for the rapper's upcoming appearance on Drink Champs, earlier this week. In the clip, Kodak discusses the backlash to his collaboration with 6ix9ine, talking to Yung Miami, his relationship with Kanye West, and more.

"He high smh this not a good look I wish him the best tho hope he gets the help that he needs," one fan commented on the clip. Another wrote: "I’m sorry but to capitalize knowing he in the midst of a struggle ain’t cool." Other fans defended Kodak and N.O.R.E. One commented: "Yall saying drugs this & that but if you’ve been following yak since a jitt, that boy always been jittery and acted like this!!! He may partake in drugs more as am adult but Jitt literally been like this." Another user remarked: "If you can't understand, then it ain't for you."

Kodak Black Takes Over Rolling Loud Stage

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JULY 21: American rapper Kodak Black performs onstage during day one of Rolling Loud Miami at Hard Rock Stadium on July 21, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images)

In a separate teaser from the upcoming interview, Kodak discusses his support for the former President of the United States, Donald Trump. "Yeah, I f*ck with that boy. We ain't even gotta talk too much about the sh*t," Kodak told N.O.R.E. after the podcast host brought up Trump pardoning him for a 2019 weapons conviction. When N.O.R.E. proposed the idea of Trump needing a $1 million donation, Kodak remarked that he would give him the money. "Of course," he said with no hesitation. Check out one of the teasers for the interview below.

Kodak Black Speaks With N.O.R.E. On "Drink Champs"

Kodak Black's appearance on Drink Champs will be airing on RevoltTV on Thursday. Be on the lookout for further stories from the interview on HotNewHipHop later this week.

