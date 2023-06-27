Recently, reports emerged that Kodak Black turned himself in to authorities concerning another arrest warrant. For those unaware, these stem from his failure to comply with mandatory drug testing in connection to a July 2022 arrest for drug trafficking. Since then, the Florida rapper has been hard at work on his music while also trying to reckon with the terms of his release. After another instance of him violating these conditions, he went to prison on Monday (June 26) to seemingly address it. However, apparently this all went quite smoothly for Yak- and even wound up being in his favor.

Now, Kodak Black is free from prison on a $250K bond, though that amount has an asterisk attached. According to TMZ reports, he stopped at a Florida jail on Monday to renegotiate the stringent terms of his release in court. After all, these mandatory drug tests and pretrial meetings have apparently been weighing heavily on the 26-year-old. Moreover, his lawyer Bradford Cohen expressed that he wanted to get rid of these restrictions, and the judge in his case actually agreed. Still, the court increased his bond from what he originally paid, $75K, to $250K.

Kodak Black Performing At Rolling Loud Los Angeles 2023

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 03: Rapper Kodak Black performs onstage during the first day of Rolling Loud Los Angeles 2023 at Hollywood Park Grounds on March 03, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

Furthermore, this is the reason why Kodak Black went through another jail booking and took another mugshot at the Broward County jail. Nevertheless, he was reportedly in and out of prison in about an hour and paid the $175K difference to complete his new bond. Ultimately, reports indicate that Cohen is quite happy for his client and sees this as a win. Yak will no longer have to adhere to pretrial and release terms as he travels and tours around the world.

Yak Addresses His Release On Social Media

Kodak Black goes live after leaving jail 👀 “I don’t need no advice… I been doing this shit” pic.twitter.com/Aa4CnfjPTq — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) June 27, 2023

Meanwhile, the Pompano Beach MC’s recent Instagram Live, where he sat shirtless in a dark room, concerned fans. Many attributed his erratic nature to substance use, although that gossip is purely speculative. Regardless, at least it seems like the Pistolz & Pearlz artist will be able to dodge some of these issues moving forward. How the rest of his case proceeds remains to be seen. On that note, check back in with HNHH for the latest news and updates on Kodak Black.

