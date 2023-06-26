Kodak Black’s eccentric personality is the reason so many of his fans admire him. That being said, it’s also been a major cause of concern in the past. The Florida native has been known to get himself in trouble – both with the law, and his contemporaries. Yak appeared to be doing well in recent months, even performing at a teen leadership conference in his home state. However, trouble struck again earlier this month when an arrest warrant was issued for the “Love & War” hitmaker last week.

In the time since then, fans have been expressing concern for Kodak Black. Not only due to his run-ins with the law but also because he’s been exhibiting troubling behaviour on Instagram Live. As XXL reports, the 26-year-old was streaming on Sunday (June 25). He obviously seemed to be in a world of his own while someone else was recording him. In a clip that’s not going viral, Black sits on the floor shirtless. He looks far more dishevelled than we’re used to seeing him.

Read More: Kodak Black Swipes And Eats A Fan’s Food In The Club

Kodak Black Listeners Concerned After His Latest IG Live

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Neighborhood Talk (@theneighborhoodtalk)

While being filmed, the southern star rambles nonsensically about a variety of topics. Not only is Kodak’s speech pattern concerning, but his unusual body language has some speculating that substance use is what put him in such a state. “These people be the breadwinner for their friends and family, make sure everybody straight, and they still won’t do everything to protect them in moments like this. Why tf y’all allowing this and then holding the phone to show the world??” one IG user pondered in @theneighborhoodtalk’s comment section.

Aside from concerning fans with his unusual behaviour on social media, Kodak Black has also found himself caught up in the aforementioned trouble with the authorities. This time around, a Florida arrest warrant has been issued for him after he failed to meet the terms of his probation by showing up for a pretrial meeting related to his drug charges. Read how the embattled star’s attorney feels about the impact of his client’s fame at the link below. Make sure to check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

Read More: Kodak Black’s Lawyer Compares His Case To Hunter Biden’s: “2 Tiers Of Justice?”

[Via]