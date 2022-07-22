concerned fans
- MusicNicki Minaj Concerns Barbz With Latest "Boob"-Centric Livestream On IGThe Trinidadian MC is just having some fun on IG Live, but considering her previous activity, fans are starting to worry a little more.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- LifeBritney Spears' Knife Dancing Video Is Cause For Serious Concern Among FansBritney assured fans the knives aren't real, but it's been pointed out that the way the clanging sounds they made when making contact on camera sure sound real.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicNBA YoungBoy Worries Fans With New TattooHis new ink is a literal cry for help.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureLil Uzi Vert Appears To Be Back On Lean After RehabFans are worried about Lil Uzi Vert.By Caroline Fisher
- LifeKodak Black's Erratic Behaviour On Instagram Live Sparks Fan ConcernWhile streaming on Sunday, Yak was sitting on the floor shirtless, nonsensically rambling about random topics.By Hayley Hynes
- LifeRay J Fans Concerned After Singer Shares Cryptic Posts From High Ledge"If it wasn't 4 my Kidz I would jump off and die tonight," the "One Wish" artist wrote on Thursday night.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureCara Delevingne Sparks Friend & Fan Concern After "Erratic" Video Surfaces Online: WatchThe 30-year-old model has social media users concerned that she could be struggling with substance abuse issues.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureBritney Spears Fans Show Concern After Pop Star Goes On A Nude-Posting SpreeSome social media users pointed out that the 40-year-old wasn't wearing her wedding ring in the snaps.By Hayley Hynes