August Alsina Hints That The Music Industry Will Be Exposed For "Diabolical" Actions Behind The Scenes

August Alsina says a reckoning is coming.

August Alsina says that the music industry will eventually be exposed for fostering a "diabolical" level of misconduct behind the scenes. He shared his opinion on the industry during a rant on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday after fans complained about not getting new music from the singer. "I have the biggest bone to pick with him for not doing music anymore. How dare you!" one user wrote, prompting Alsina's response.

"One day it’ll be revealed the diabolical level of doxxing, railroading, stonewalling, road blocking, gas lighting & betrayal that goes on behind the scenes within this industry," he wrote. "Abuse of power, all in the name of up-keeping facades, promotion of lies and illusions; While simultaneously hiding of hands to make it look as though you’re fighting an invisible boogey-man. In this industry there is no HR to report this kind of behavior to. BUT GOD has never slept on my prayers or report. http://Give.It.Time! In the other news, I’ve been building business and exploring new territory, successfully:) check it out; http://encinawellness.com."

Read More: Akbar V Puts August Alsina On Blast For His Thoughts About Dating Another Man

August Alsina Performs At The O2 Arena In London

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 23: August Alsina performs live on stage at Indigo at The O2 Arena on January 23, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)

In the replies to Alsina's post, some users brought up the recent arrest of Diddy, who authorities are charging with racketeering and sex trafficking. The Bad Boy mogul has already pleaded not guilty to the crimes and has denied all of the allegations he's faced over the last year. Additionally, other fans noted Nicki Minaj has made similar complaints about the industry.

August Alsina Explains His Absence From The Music Industry