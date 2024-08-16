August Alsina Shares His Feelings About Dating Another Man

August Alsina Performs At Indigo At The O2 London
LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 23: August Alsina performs live on stage at Indigo at The O2 Arena on January 23, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage/Getty Images)
August Alsina and Nick Cannon went back and forth with their thoughts during the latest episode of "Counsel Culture."

August Alsina has come a long way since the cheating scandal involving Jada Pinkett Smith. Moreover, he learned a lot about himself, his relationship with love, and his own perception of his sexuality. The R&B singer recently appeared on the Counsel Culture program with Nick Cannon and others to talk about his romantic feelings and how he perceives the bond he creates with other prospective partners. Overall, he said that he doesn't try to define himself by gender or sexuality norms, and instead sees love as a language that he is "fluent" in with various different genders and sexual orientations.

"To be honest with you, bro, it's not even me that's opening my heart," August Alsina said of his "love for another man." "It's that power that's higher than myself. I always say that the greatest gift that God could have ever given me was exposure. To expose me to so many different kinds of people, places, things. So it's like, when people want you to define yourself as whether you're gay, straight, bisexual, or whatever it is you was just talking about, love is much more complex than that and has much more depth. So for me, I'm just the kind of person that, because love is a language, I'm fluent in love when it speaks to me."

August Alsina's Thoughts On Love

"Why do us as humans have to have such direct answers or definitions of, like, 'Are you straight?'" Nick Cannon remarked after August Alsina's thoughts. "'Are you this? Do you love her? Why do you got so many baby mamas?' *laughs* No, but I'm just saying, because everybody says, 'You can't love that woman if you are not ina traditional one-on-one relationship with her.' And therefore, now, I don't love the mothers of my children because I don't define it the way that you define it."

"You can't take it personal because we haven't all been exposed to the same things," August Alsina added. "People have a very monolithic way of viewing things." No matter where you fall on this debate, it's very clear that these conversations of love are not only important, but as these individuals posit, they are wide-ranging.

...