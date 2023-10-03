casual dating
- RelationshipsNe-Yo's Mystery Woman Reveals Tattoo Of His Silhouette Under Her ButtSocial media sleuths have noticed that the pair recently travelled to Dubai together, but it's unclear how serious their bond is.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicDiddy Allegedly Pursued Kristin Cavallari Years Ago, She Claims She "Dodged A Bullet"Kristin Cavallari made the comments on her podcast.By Alexander Cole
- RelationshipsCommon & Jennifer Hudson Confirm Relationship In Upcoming InterviewCommon and Jennifer Hudson are officially a couple.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureRob49 Rejects Flo Milli Lookalike In Awkward Video"I swear to God, you not my type," the Louisana native told the young college student who dropped by to meet him recently.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsEvelyn Lozada Says She'd Never Date Stephen A. SmithEvelyn Lozada has no interest in Stephen A. Smith.By Cole Blake
- RelationshipsBlueface Speed Dating Live Stream Doesn't Go To Plan: WatchBlue spoke with a variety of women on Live as he attempts to move on from Jaidyn Alexis and Chrisean Rock.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsWill Smith & Pepa Recall Their Date In The 80s“I always faked like I had game, I didn’t really have game,” Will Smith says.By Caroline Fisher
- RelationshipsJaidyn Alexis Reveals She Never Dates Men, Has A Roster Of Women InsteadJaidyn was very transparent about her dating habits.By Alexander Cole
- RelationshipsBlueface Goes On A Date With Mystery Girl Amid Jaidyn Alexis BreakupBlueface remains quite the character.By Alexander Cole
- MusicGlorilla Speaks On Wanting To Get Her Man's Name Tatted One DayGlorilla says she wants to be a "dumb hoe."By Tallie Spencer
- MusicYung Miami Shares How To Win Over A Diddy: "People Would Tell Me I'm Not His Type, But Clearly I Am""I'm that b**ch."By Tallie Spencer
- MusicSZA Details Drake Fling From Over A Decade AgoFans have been waiting for more details.By Alexander Cole