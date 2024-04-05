Lil Nas X Claps Back At Person On Social Media After They Criticized Him For Being With A White Person

In the world of social media, Lil Nas X faced some backlash after posting a TikTok video that didn't sit right with one of his fans. The video showed Lil Nas X lip-syncing while a white hand gently touched his face. Lil Nas X, who identifies as gay, laughed it off. This led to some discussions about class and status. Moreover, the fan was suggesting that his success had played a role in his dating preferences. They said that the "Old Town Road" rapper's newfound success had made him start dating a white man, which they referenced to as a "sun dodger."

Moreover, Lil Nas X didn't take the comment lightly and decided to respond with some humor and honesty. He basically said that it's a bit much to judge his whole life based on a short TikTok video. "Baby girl it ain't no way you got all this from a 7 second TikTok," he said. This back-and-forth highlights how tricky fame can be, especially when people feel like they can say anything about someone's personal life just from what they see online. His response shows that assumptions made from afar don't always match up with reality.

Read More: Travis Scott Urged Future & Metro Boomin To Play Drake Diss At Rolling Loud, Resurfaced Footage Reveals

Lil Nas X Claps Back At Fan

As Lil Nas X keeps navigating his way through the ups and downs of fame, his ability to handle criticism with humor and honesty proves that he's not afraid to speak his mind. And while debates may keep popping up on social media, one thing's for sure. He isn't backing down anytime soon. Moreover, this isn't the first time that the star has had to stand up for himself. The "Montero" artist has been accused of everything under the sun. He's even been accused of being fake gay before. "I feel like he’s not really gay or not really that feminine it’s so forced," the tweet read. "Oh no guys it's the estrogen expert,"

Furthermore, Lil Nas X deals with the criticism well. The recent exchange sheds light on the complexities of fame and perception in the digital age. Moreover, fans and critics alike feel entitled to comment on the lives of public figures based on snippets of their online presence. The rapper's clapback serves as a reminder that assumptions and judgments made from afar often miss the mark, and that behind every social media post lies a more nuanced reality.

Read More: Lil Nas X Claps Back At Troll Saying He's "Fake Gay"