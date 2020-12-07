gay
- MusiciLoveMakonnen Thinks Kid Cudi's "Gay" For Rocking Dress On "Saturday Night Live""Men don’t need to wear dresses to express themselves," iLoveMakonnen claims.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureKeke Palmer's Mom Explains "Usher Is Gay" Take From Darius Jackson SpatShe made it clear that this was just something she said in order to stray her daughter's former partner from his attacks.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicBoosie Badazz Urges Dwight Howard To Give More Details On His SexualityIn a candid convo, Boosie and Vlad get down to the nitty gritty.By Tallie Spencer
- Pop CultureBarack Obama Reportedly Spoke About Daily Gay Fantasies In 1982 Letter To Ex-GirlfriendThe former president said he fantasized about the activity "daily." By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureBlueface Tells Son That He's Got His Support If He's GayGranted, he said so in probably the least supportive way possible.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicFlyysoulja Of Island Boys Opens Up About His SexualityFlyysoulja opened up about his sexuality during a live stream on Instagram, over the weekend.By Cole Blake
- RelationshipsBlueface Slammed For Showing Son Strippers & Asking Him If He's GayHis first baby mama Jaidyn Alexis was also there with their six-year-old son Javaughn.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- ViralLil Nas X Criticized For Tweet About "Gays" In AfricaMany believed that his message was insensitive, considering brutal anti-LGBTQIA+ legislation in Uganda that passed recently.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- ViralLil Nas X Claps Back At Troll Saying He's "Fake Gay"Even rapper Saweetie got dragged into slander concerning the "Montero" artist's Lollapalooza set.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- StreetwearSlim Thug Calls Designer Clothes "Gay"While the Houston rapper didn't use the term to attack the LGBTQIA+ community, he said that avoiding expensive fashion keeps him rich, although he could've used another word.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SportsMinor League Baseball Player Anderson Comás Come Out As GayComás is now the second MLB-affiliated player to come out as openly gay.By Thomas Galindo
- Pop CultureNeNe Leakes Says Son Brentt Isn't Gay After He Seemingly Comes Out On TikTokThe reality starlet's 23-year-old looks to be in good health after suffering a heart attack and stroke in late 2022.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureTevin Campbell Confirms He's Gay, Explains Why He Didn't Come Out EarlierThe R&B star sparked speculation about his sexuality with a post-and-delete on Twitter earlier this year.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureTank Addresses Gay Rumours: "Making Up Shit To Support Your Claims Won't Make Me Gay"Have you tuned into Tank's episode of "Drink Champs" yet?
By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureTevin Campbell Seemingly Comes Out As GayTevin Campbell seemingly comes out as gay after all these days.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureDraya Michele Brags About Helping Women Realize They're "A Lil Bit Gay" After Sharing Bikini PicsDraya has "reached a new level of tan" on her vacation.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicRappers Support Isaiah Rashad After He Was "Outed" By Alleged Gay Sex Tape LeakDuke Deuce, Chuck Inglish, Deante' Hitchcock, and others in the hip-hop community have shared supportive messages for Isaiah Rashad.By Alex Zidel
- RelationshipsJayDaYoungan Addresses Cuban Doll's "Gay" ClaimsJayDaYoungan addresses Cuban Doll claiming that she found "gay stuff" on his phone.By Alex Zidel
- SportsNFL Says "Football Is Gay" In Pride Month Ad Following Carl Nassib's AnnouncementThe Raiders star came out as gay last week & football fans have had polarizing reactions.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureLil Nas X Claps Back After People Say He's Gay "For Success"Lil Nas X responds after people say he's using his identity as a gay man to further his music career.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CulturePlayboi Carti Pushes Back Against Rumors That He's GayIn a new interview, Carti explains how he is just being himself and wishes he had done that sooner.By Alexander Cole
- Movies"Guardians Of The Galaxy" Hero Star-Lord Confirmed As Bisexual & Twitter Goes In On Chris PrattPratt is a member of a notoriously anti-LGBTQ church. By Karlton Jahmal
- RelationshipsLil Yachty Says Fans Used To Think He Was GayLil Yachty says that prior to becoming Instagram official with his presumed girlfriend, fans used to think was gay.By Ellie Spina