Doja Cat Muses On Whether Or Not Chewbacca Is Gay

Fans weren't really sure how to respond to her questions.

Doja Cat fans are more than accustomed to her strange social media posts by this point. The "Paint The Town Red" hitmaker has as strange of a a social media presence as anyone and she consistently proves it. Last year she found herself in trouble with her fans for some social media posts where she took issue with the name of her fanbase being "Kittenz." The comments sparked a mini beef with her own fanbase that resulted in her losing ton of Instagram followers and some of her fan pages closing down or converting to something else entirely.

Her newest strange social media outing is far less hostile but equally as strange. She's spent all day musing on whether or not Chewbacca from the Star Wars franchise is actually gay. Her first tweet is about what you'd expect asking "is chewbacca fr gay tho?" Clearly the question stayed on her mind as she tweeted about it two more times. First she said "Chewbacca could be gay," before following it up with "Chewbacca is the mother of bundles" a few hours later. It's unclear what exactly inspired her musings and what response she's looking for from fans. Check out the tweet that started her contemplation on the character's sexuality below.

Doja Cat Tweeting About Chewbacca Being Gay

Earlier this year Doja Cat released CLAUDE. It's a deluxe edition of her album Scarlet from last year. The new version added 7 new tracks including two high-profile collaborations. A$AP Rocky shows up on the track "URRRGE!!!!!!!!" and Teezo Touchdown gets an assist on the single "MASC." Both songs were played live for the first time with their guests along for the ride during Doja's headlining Coachella set back in April.

