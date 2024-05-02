Doja Cat Gives "Paint The Town Red" A Broadway Remix On The "Tonight Show"

During her recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Doja Cat gave one of her biggest hits the remix treatment, and fans can't get enough. The Los Angeles native took part in a game of Musical Impressions, in which artists are prompted to sing songs in different, unexpected musical styles at random. She landed on her fan-favorite Scarlet cut “Paint The Town Red,” and her genre was Broadway. Doja didn't hold back in the slightest, making for a hilarious moment on the show.

Clearly, Doja Cat is a true performer at heart and never fails to impress with her onstage antics. This was just recently put to the test at Coachella, where she turned heads with her twerking skills during "Wet Vagina." Overall, she doesn't mess around when it comes to her stage presence or her hits.

Doja Cat Plays Musical Impressions

During her appearance on the Tonight Show, Doja also performed “Acknowledge Me" from the deluxe edition of her latest album, Scarlet 2: CLAUDE. This was a more traditional performance, but nonetheless impressive. She rocked a dramatic white fur coat for the number, similar to the one she walked a red carpet in this week, which also made headlines. She paired the controversial long jacket with a pair of sheer tights, a matching bralette, and a large brown suitcase. While some supporters were feeling the look, which was a tribute to designer Brett Alan Nelson, others weren't on board. Countless commenters praised her for being "fearless," and "out of the box" when it comes to her fashion statements. Others called the fit "tacky." PETA even chimed in, putting her on blast and urging her to "go faux."

What do you think of Doja Cat's "Paint The Town Red" Broadway remix? Are you a fan? What about the rest of her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon? share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

