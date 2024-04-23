Doja Cat Puts On Provocative Performance Of "Wet V**ina" At Coachella & Twerks Up A Storm

Coachella 2024 is now officially over. The celebrated and storied music festival had its second weekend of performances that went from April 19 to April 21. There were a lot of headlines that spawned from the festivities, including a new Ice Spice track dissing Latto, and Doja Cat putting on a multi-faceted headlining show. People were raving about it last week for its choreography, costumes and props, as well as the show-stopping energy from the California multi-hyphenate. It was also a bit of a twist and quite refreshing to see her not play just her biggest songs. Doja Cat wanted to highlight songs like "Wet V**ina," for example and did she ever by twerking like a maniac.

Since the themes of the song include self-confidence while also embracing your sexuality and your desires, Doja made sure to shed light on that during the performance. In the full video below, she goes centerstage all by herself and rolls around in a mud bath. At around the 30 second mark is the part that most fans are going to want to see, though. Doja shook her rear end like no one was around, as she really embraced the raunchy nature of the song.

Doja Cat Shows Out On Stage

However, about a minute later 10 female back up dancers joined her onstage to get drenched in mud. Fans had nothing but positive reviews for the show and the "Wet V**ina" performance once again. One person writes, "She really has outstanding stage presence and knows how to rule the stage, it might be too "sexual" for some people, but I think that's the point of the performance and I didn't feel uncomfortable watching it. def top performance from this year." Another adds, "My mind went blank when you performed it... Such an iconic performance."

What are your thoughts on Doja Cat twerking during her performance of "Wet Vagina?" Is she the best live performer in hip-hop right now, why or why not? Is this one of your favorite songs from Scarlet? Are you still bumping the album or its deluxe, Scarlet 2: CLAUDE?

