Doja Cat Returns With Fourth Studio Album, “Scarlet”

Doja Cat has become one of the biggest artists in the world over the last few years. She has done this thanks to a mix of rap and pop. However, in recent months, Doja has been trying to renounce her old pop hits. With her new project Scarlet, she has been promising something completely new and fresh. Something that would reinvigorate her fans and would also have her seen as more of an MC than a singer.

Prior to dropping the album, the artist have us four singles, including "Paint The Town Red," "Attention," "Demons," and "Balut." On many of these tracks, Doja was rapping while also gliding over production that one would assume is out of her comfort zone. Once the tracklist was revealed, it became clear that she had a statement to make thanks to a 17-song tracklist that did not contain a single feature. On Friday, the album arrived, and it is filled with unique soundscapes.

Doja Cat Is Back

This is an album that is a mix of hardened rap tracks and some sweet r&b/soul songs. "Can't Wait" and "Often" are two songs that feel like they could be a The Internet album. However, when you listen to songs like "Wet Vagina," and "Agora Hills," you are met with bangers that will melt your face off. It's a great mix and we're sure Doja's fans are going to appreciate the artistic growth here.

Tracklist:

  1. Paint The Town Red
  2. Demons
  3. Wet Vagina
  4. Fuck The Girls (FTG)
  5. Ouchies
  6. 97
  7. Gun
  8. Go Off
  9. Shutcho
  10. Agora Hills
  11. Can't Wait
  12. Often
  13. Love Life
  14. Skull and Bones
  15. Attention
  16. Balut
  17. WYM Freestyle

