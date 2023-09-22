Doja Cat Returns With Fourth Studio Album, “Scarlet”

Doja Cat has become one of the biggest artists in the world over the last few years. She has done this thanks to a mix of rap and pop. However, in recent months, Doja has been trying to renounce her old pop hits. With her new project Scarlet, she has been promising something completely new and fresh. Something that would reinvigorate her fans and would also have her seen as more of an MC than a singer.

Prior to dropping the album, the artist have us four singles, including "Paint The Town Red," "Attention," "Demons," and "Balut." On many of these tracks, Doja was rapping while also gliding over production that one would assume is out of her comfort zone. Once the tracklist was revealed, it became clear that she had a statement to make thanks to a 17-song tracklist that did not contain a single feature. On Friday, the album arrived, and it is filled with unique soundscapes.

Read More: Doja Cat Previews Bloody “Agora Hills” Music Video, Defends Album Cover

Doja Cat Is Back

This is an album that is a mix of hardened rap tracks and some sweet r&b/soul songs. "Can't Wait" and "Often" are two songs that feel like they could be a The Internet album. However, when you listen to songs like "Wet Vagina," and "Agora Hills," you are met with bangers that will melt your face off. It's a great mix and we're sure Doja's fans are going to appreciate the artistic growth here.

Be sure to give us your thoughts on Scarlet, in the comments section below. Was it worth the wait? We want to hear your opinion. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest artists in the world. There are a ton of great projects on the way before the end of the year.

Tracklist:

Paint The Town Red Demons Wet Vagina Fuck The Girls (FTG) Ouchies 97 Gun Go Off Shutcho Agora Hills Can't Wait Often Love Life Skull and Bones Attention Balut WYM Freestyle

Read More: Doja Cat Teases New Music With Y2K-Inspired Booty Pic