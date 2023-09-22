Doja Cat Previews Bloody “Agora Hills” Music Video, Defends Album Cover

Doja Cat recently hopped on Instagram, teasing a new music video that she has on the way. In the clip, Doja walks into a spooky shower in some red heels, and looks to be washing blood off of herself. As blood begins to pool in the shower drain, the words "'Agora Hills' coming soon" flash across the screen. By the looks of things, the new music video should be something straight out of a horror movie, which makes sense considering her other recent releases.

The "Agora Hills" music video preview also comes just ahead of the release of Doja's new album, Scarlet. The LP is slated for release tomorrow (September 22), and it's safe to say that fans can't wait. Her comments section is flooded with supporters dying to see the full video.

Doja Cat Unveils Spooky "Agora Hills" Trailer

Fans have been hyped for the release since Doja dropped off the album's first single, "Attention," earlier this summer. The LA-born performer finally unveiled the album's cover art at the end of last month, but quickly switched it for something different. After sharing the artwork, social media users pointed out that a German metal band was using a strikingly similar cover for their album, which is scheduled to drop on the same day. Doja later shared another image of some spiders from the original artist, revealing that it would take its place.

Since revealing the cover, Doja's gotten some pushback from fans, who have called for her to change it to something they feel fits the album better. The artist is sticking to her guns, however, recently coming to the artwork's defense on Twitter. She clapped back at a user calling the image "ugly," revealing the meaning behind it. "The art I chose for my album is beautiful and I like it a lot," she wrote. "The two spiders signify conquering your fear. None of my album covers had meaning until this album. You not accepting me was a fear I used to have. I don't care anymore about satisfying you." What do you think of Doja Cat's new music video teaser? Are you looking forward to Scarlet? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Doja Cat.

