Doja Cat “Balut” Backlash: Filipino Fans Displeased With Singer, She Doesn’t Want Unsolicited Advice

Doja Cat doesn't exactly have the public's favour lately due to her outlandish antics, but it's hard to deny that her music is doing numbers. Her last album, Planet Her, was all over the charts and TikTok when it first debuted, and as we receive more singles throughout her Scarlet rollout, fans are eager to see if the genre-bending creative will be able to outdo herself this time. The project will finally arrive on Friday (September 22), after successfully getting "Paint The Town Red" to No. 1.

This past New Music Friday (September 15), the blonde beauty shared "Balut" on DSPs, which finds her tapping into her inner Westside Gunn. Amid streaming that, some fans offered unsolicited advice about her LP's cover art earlier this week that she quickly shut down. "If I listened I would be eating Captain Crunch out of a Solo cup," Doja replied when someone suggested she use a fan-designed photo for Scarlet instead of the one she's already revealed.

Doja Cat Prefers to Do Things Her Way

Besides that awkward interaction, there have also been a considerable number of Filipinos calling out Doja for misrepresenting Balut. In her initial explanation, the "Say So" songstress suggested that the dish is a bird that's still alive when eaten.

"Who eats Balut alive? Girl you don't need to shame my culture if you don't understand it," one Twitter user lashed out. Another person explained that the meal is boiled before being served, which the California native learned when she tried it out for the first time.

Filipino Community Reacts Negatively to "Balut," Singer Tries Traditional Dish

Keep scrolling to see what Twitter users are saying about Doja Cat's "Balut" explanation, as well as a video describing her first time trying the foreign dish. Based on what she shared, would you be able to stomach a meal of fertilized duck egg? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

