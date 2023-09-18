Doja Cat & Her “Big Fat A**” Clap Back At Trolls On IG Live: Watch

Doja seems to be in better spirits as her highly anticipated “Scarlet” album nears closer to dropping.

Doja Cat and her "Kittenz," as she's asked them not to call themselves, have a strange relationship, to put it mildly. This has become more evident than ever in 2023, as the Planet Her hitmaker prepares to follow up her award-winning LP with more fire in the form of Scarlet. The genre-bending artist has been updating fans throughout her entire album-making process, sometimes giving us serious details, but more often than not, trolling social media users by sending out silly strings of tweets and not-so-flattering "thirst traps."

Those who have stuck around as a part of Doja's fanbase through all the ups and downs are used to her playing games with them. By now, some of them even enjoy teasing her, such as during a recent Instagram Live stream. Over the weekend, the fashionista began broadcasting herself from a dark room, giving out some life updates ahead of Scarlet's debut. As 13K+ people tuned in, some of them began to suggest they could see an eerie figure in the dark behind Doja.

Doja Cat Goes Live Ahead of Scarlet Album

"Yeah b**ch there is something really behind me," the 27-year-old entertained those tuning. "A big fat a**," she continued, looking directly into the camera for comedic effect. "Keep trying me! Keep trying me, at 1 AM. A big, fat f**king wagon. That's what's behind me," Doja assured viewers. "Look behind me? Oh, nothing new! Wait a minute... Nothing new! Just my big fat a**. Try again!"

As of right now, Doja Cat hasn't named any guest features for her Scarlet LP. Still, her latest single has hip-hop heads begging the California native to join forces with Griselda. On "Balut," she undeniably channels the East Coast group's iconic sound while lyricizing about Twitter stans who she spent a chunk of the summer beefing with. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

