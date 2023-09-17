Doja Cat’s “Scarlet” Marketed With Statue In Chicago, Rapper Demands Proper Credit For Her Producers

A creepy red statue made of wax has appeared on the Dusable Bridge in Chicago. It's the second such statue to appear in Chicago this week. The prevailing theory is that this statue is in connection with the release of Scarlet, the upcoming album from Doja Cat. The statue matches the design of her dancers from the VMAs. The LA rapper is set to release Scarlet on September 22. Doja has not yet confirmed that she is behind the statues. However, reports indicate that the statue has already disappeared from the bridge.

Meanwhile, Doja has also spoken out in defense of her producers. In the past few weeks, Doja has been more and more defensive about her work. "I didn't create the beats on this album. These are all incredible producers working on these beats. I could pull up a whole list, but it's getting on my nerves at this point. I just wanted to clear that up. I have a handful of very talented producers working with me to help me create this album."

Doja Cat Reveals Meaning Behind "Balut"

Elsewhere, Doja has also spoken on the meaning behind some of her new songs. Specifically, she opened up about what her new single "Balut" is about. “[I]t signifies a bird being eaten alive," she wrote. "It’s a metaphor for twitter stans and the death of Twitter toxicity. The beginning of ‘X’ and the end of ‘tweets.’” Powerful stuff from the spooky songstress.

Furthermore, Doja has been out here breaking records. She recently set a record for the most monthly listeners by a female rap artist on Spotify. Her 65.7 million listeners surpassed the tally previously set by Nicki Minaj, who has around 62 million listeners at the time of writing. Additionally "Paint the Town Red" recently hit #1 on the Billboard Hot 100. That made it the first rap song in over a year to hit the top spot on the weekly chart. In a fun parallel, the last rap track to hit #1 was Nicki Minaj's "Super Freaky Girl".

