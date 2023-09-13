Doja Cat Goes Almost Topless With Barely-There VMAs Spiderweb Dress

Doja Cat is someone who has been trying their hardest to be provocative as of late. Overall, the artist is looking to go in a direction on her album Scarlet. "Paint The Town Red" is now the number-one song on the Billboard charts which means her new music isn't exactly "abrasive" or anything like that. Some would say her pop-rap formula has stayed intact. However, no one will know for sure what the full scope of her direction is once the album comes out. For those who don't know, the release date is September 22nd.

Last night, Doja Cat found herself at the MTV Video Music Awards. While at the awards show, she got to perform a medley of her singles from Scarlet. This happened the same day that she revealed the album's tracklist. The project is going to consist of zero features, and fans are curious as to how that will play out. As for Doja's look last night, well, she was almost naked on the red carpet. If you check her Instagram, you will see a Spider-Web-inspired dress that barely covers her breasts.

Doja Cat On The Red Carpet

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: Doja Cat speaks backstage at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Catherine Powell/Getty Images for MTV)

This is a look that immediately lit up social media. Fans were dazzled by just how bold of a choice this was. Although, they certainly were not surprised. Doja Cat has been showing off some similar outfits over the past week or so. Even if these outfits are deemed NSFW, she has been going through with them anyway.

We're not permitted to post the images directly on HotNewHipHop, but if you'd like to see them, you can do so by clicking the Via link below. That said, let us know what you think of this outfit, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world.

