Doja Cat & Quavo Step Out For Dinner Date In NYC: Report

Like most women in their 20s, Doja Cat has been on a quest to find herself lately. She's never been the type to get caught up in a relationship and totally forget the rest of the world. Still, that doesn't mean she hasn't enjoyed a few flings over the years. Despite her best efforts to keep her love life lowkey, the "Say So" singer was seen cozying up to J. Cyrus on a yacht earlier this summer.

We're obviously pleased to see Doja living her best life. However, because of her new man's troubling past, her fanbase didn't take long to react negatively to the news. When some came forward to the California native with their troubling stories of abuse, she reportedly began to block them. This resulted in a social media feud with some of her "Kittenz" that ultimately left Doja feeling free after clearing out people who had been supporting her under false pretenses. The fashionista hasn't said much about her relationship as of late. Nevertheless, Daily Mail reported today (September 12), that she allegedly spent last night grabbing dinner in New York with a high-profile rapper.

Doja Cat Links with All the Stars During NYFW

Both Doja and Quavo were photographed at Carbonne in the Big Apple on Tuesday evening. The artists weren't caught on camera together, though both looked to be in great spirits when leaving the restaurant. The nature of their night out together remains unclear. As XXL notes, it was only last month that the blonde beauty told Harper's BAZAAR that she's happily "in love."

As these new rumours surrounding Doja Cat and Quavo come to the surface, we would be remiss not to point out that it wasn't so long ago that the Atlanta native was linked to another thriving starlet – Lori Harvey. The model has been looking happier than ever in her ongoing relationship with Damson Idris and was quick to shut down gossip about her looking for love elsewhere. Read more about that at the link below, and since we're unable to share photos from Doja and Quavo's Carbone dinner on HNHH, you can find them by clicking on the first Via.

