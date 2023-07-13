Lori Harvey’s dating history has had social media users comparing her to Thanos for years. The 26-year-old has been “collecting” relationships with some of the most coveted men in the industry like infinity stones. She and Future made it on many people’s mood boards as #CoupleGoals, and we were sure that Michael B. Jordan had the potential to be her end game. The latter pair ultimately called it quits after over a year together. While she took time to enjoy the single life, it wasn’t long before Harvey was caught up in love again.

She’s stuck with actors after her split from the Creed star, but has changed nationalities. The model’s current beau, Damson Idris, is best known as the lead in FX’s Snowfall. However, he actually hails from Peckham. He and Harvey appear to be growing closer with each month that goes by. Still, earlier this week many eyebrows were raised when a TikToker claimed to have spotted Lori and former Migos rapper Quavo out on a lunch date recently.

Lori Harvey Denies Dining with Quavo

Lori Harvey already denied dating Quavo please let it go😂

As the gossip quickly began to circulate, the Memphis-born beauty quickly took control of the situation. “Lmao no,” Lori wrote in the OP’s comment section. “I was having lunch with my besties who are right behind me,” she added. From the sounds of things, Quavo dining at the same joint was pure coincidence. The rapper has yet to address the situation, though it’s worth noting he’s sparked rumours of a similar nature with Chloe Bailey and his ex, Karrueche, over the past months.

Seeing as Damson Idris has undeniably been proving his worth to Lori Harvey by capturing the perfect Instagram photos of her for Instagram, it’s not likely she’ll be quick to give him up. The pair first made their red carpet debut at the latest season of Snowfall‘s premiere, and since then, they’ve taken a handful of beautiful baecations all across the globe. See some of their favourite memories together so far at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

