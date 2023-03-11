relationship rumors
- RelationshipsLarsa Pippen & Marcus Jordan Spotted Together Just Days After BreakupNo one knows what to make of these two anymore.By Alexander Cole
- RelationshipsQuavo & Lana Del Rey Sighting Sparks Relationship RumorsIs this the next great musical power couple?By Ben Mock
- RelationshipsReginae Carter Reveals Relationship Status Amid YFN Lucci RumorsReginae Carter isn't looking to rekindle any old flames in 2024.By Caroline Fisher
- RelationshipsErica Dixon Wishes Lil Scrappy A Happy Birthday With Heartfelt Post"Keep putting in that work and let’s get it!" Erica Dixon tells Lil Scrappy.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicPlayboi Carti & Camila Cabello Spark Speculation With Facetime CallCarti seems to be getting close to the popstar.By Alexander Cole
- GossipAre Desiigner And Lyrica Anderson Dating? Duo Spends Thanksgiving TogetherThe two seemed quite close in the "Love & Hip Hop" star's latest IG story post, which caught many fans by surprise.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureLes Twins Dancer, Laurent, Shoot Down Rumor About Fathering 37 Kids: "Where They At?"Laurent Bourgeois of Les Twins has denied the allegations circulating online about having dozens of kids.By Cole Blake
- GossipKim Kardashian Flirts With Tom Brady During Artwork Bid: ReportThe two stars entered a bidding war over a George Condo painting, which eyewitnesses allege had them giggling and staring at each other.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- GossipKodak Black Spotted Cozying Up To Mystery Woman In New York City & At The VMAsYak apparently has a new flame, and from what they showed around NYC and MTV's awards show, they're already very close.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureDrake's Sexyy Red Proclamation Leads To Wild Reactions From The InternetDrake and Sexyy Red have the internet in a bind.By Jake Lyda
- RelationshipsLori Harvey Shuts Down Quavo Lunch Date Rumours: "Lmao No"Over the past few months we've also heard gossip about a potential fling between Quavo and Chloe Bailey.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsKanye West Appears With New "Wife" Bianca Censori In TokyoKanye West may be getting serious with Bianca Censori.By Jake Lyda
- TVKim Kardashian Teases New Man In “The Kardashians” ClipDoes Kim K have a new guy?By Ben Mock
- GossipNelly & Ashanti Are "Very Happy" Together, Sources SayIt's getting "Hot In Herre" once again for the former couple, according to a reportedly close source.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsNelly & Ashanti: Relationship TimelineHere's a breakdown of Nelly and Ashanti's relationship from when they met in 2003 until now, two decades later.By Stephanie Harper
- MusicNLE Choppa Insists He's Single, Ex-GF Says OtherwiseThe rapper says he owes his ex nothing.By Noah Grant
- RelationshipsKylie Jenner & Timothée Chalamet Relationship Confirmed, Sources Call It "Casual, New, And Exciting"Both the actor and makeup mogul were spotted at weekend one of Coachella, but not together.By Hayley Hynes
- GossipJoey Bada$$ On Serayah Dating RumorsThe New York hip-hop veteran had to clear the air when it came to their sultry promos and music video for his track "Show Me."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsBad Bunny & Kendall Jenner's Latest Date Night Saw Them "Openly Kissing"They have yet to officially confirm their romance, but all these recent nights out on the town together are starting to speak for themselves.By Hayley Hynes
- SportsGisele Bündchen & Jiu-Jitsu Instructor Are Back In Costa RicaGisele Bündchen seems to be moving on.By Justin Acosta
- GossipKendall Jenner & Bad Bunny "Really Like Each Other, Taking Things Slow," Says SourceIt seems like the budding couple is taking things slow, but just enjoying the ride as it goes.By Gabriel Bras Nevares