Cardi B has been very happy with her new man, Stefon Diggs, but it seems that its affecting others negatively.

The two have been Instagram official as of recently, although dating rumors have swirled around them for months. As we also stated, Offset has had a rough go of it. He was going off on social media constantly, especially with Diggs doing some trolling as well. It led to the former Migos rapper to deactivate his accounts, which is a wise move considering how toxic things are right now.

As we said earlier, though, Cardi B has been allowing herself to accept the love from Stefon Diggs, regardless of the outside noise. In a recent live stream, she said, "I just felt like God would tell me to give him a chance, which is so weird, but y'all will be like, 'Oh God, girl, you're being dramatic.'"

It seems like a majority of them are taking Cardi's side as they feel Giselle is trying to insinuate things about the New York native. "Girl bye let them folks be happy now," one person writes. "Girl!!!! Nobody said that and if they did, it was for you not Cardi," another adds.

