Cardi B may be happy with Stefon Diggs, but that doesn't mean there aren't people out there who aren't. As most of you know, her ex-husband Offset has not been taking this split well. He's constantly bashed her online, and it's led to the femcee to retaliate.
However, it seems that another individual is being affected in a bad way. Thanks to an audio clip caught by the Jasmine Brand, the alleged mother of Stefon Diggs' child, Lord Giselle, claims that she's been receiving some awful comments about their newborn daughter.
"I hope your daughter don't grow up to be a h*e," Giselle recalls people saying to her. Of course, the timing of her revealing these types of alleged comments has raised folks' eyes, seeing as Cardi B jumped ship and is now with Diggs.
It seems like a majority of them are taking Cardi's side as they feel Giselle is trying to insinuate things about the New York native. "Girl bye let them folks be happy now," one person writes. "Girl!!!! Nobody said that and if they did, it was for you not Cardi," another adds.
Cardi B And Stefon Diggs
As we said earlier, though, Cardi B has been allowing herself to accept the love from Stefon Diggs, regardless of the outside noise. In a recent live stream, she said, "I just felt like God would tell me to give him a chance, which is so weird, but y'all will be like, 'Oh God, girl, you're being dramatic.'"
The two have been Instagram official as of recently, although dating rumors have swirled around them for months. As we also stated, Offset has had a rough go of it. He was going off on social media constantly, especially with Diggs doing some trolling as well. It led to the former Migos rapper to deactivate his accounts, which is a wise move considering how toxic things are right now.