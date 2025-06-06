Skilla Baby is one of the most prominent and relevant rappers out of Detroit, which is why fans expressed concern when reports emerged of a shooting he suffered in the city last month. Now, there is progress in his case.

According to XXL, the Redford Township Police Department announced on Friday (June 6) that they had previously identified the vehicle used in the shooting, which took place on May 22. The Detroit Police Department road patrol reportedly arrested its registered owner on Wednesday (May 4). Also, authorities reportedly searched the suspect's home under warrant and found a firearm.

At press time, officials have not yet publicly identified the suspect. They will face a felony weapons offense charge under review from the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office. Beyond that, there aren't many other details around this development, so we'll see what the near future holds.

As for Skilla Baby, he can't slow down. He popped out for a hometown 42 Dugg concert in Detroit just days after he survived the shooting. Hopefully the rest of 2025 goes much more smoothly for the 26-year-old lyricist.

Skilla Baby Shot

For those unaware, the "Split" spitter was shot multiple times on Eight Mile Road near Beech Daly in Redford Township, Michigan. Police called it a targeted drive-by shooting. Bullets grazed his head and hand before he crashed into a nearby building, after which a witness took him to the hospital. While doctors treated Skilla Baby for his injuries, police found his empty vehicle when they arrived on the crime scene.

In addition, investigators took more than 20 shell casings from the scene, which they say came from a dark-colored SUV that escaped after the incident. Elsewhere, despite the scary situation, the Detroit MC fortunately made a full recovery. He hasn't addressed the shooting publicly at press time.