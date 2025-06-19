Last month, Skilla Baby was shot multiple times in a drive-by just outside of Detroit. Reportedly, he suffered graze wounds to his head, hand, back, and thigh. Fortunately, it didn't take long at all for the rapper to recover. Just a couple of days after the frightening incident, he popped out at a 42 Dugg show. He put on an impressively energetic performance considering the circumstances too, making it clear that he wouldn't let the shooting keep him down.

Now, he's taken to social media to drop off a hard-hitting freestyle about the ordeal, calling out unnamed haters. In the video, his hand still appears to be bandaged up. "I don't fear n****s, I fear God / That n**** shot my truck up 20 times, I never cried," he spits in a video shared on Instagram earlier today, as captured by The Neighborhood Talk. "They pushed up on a millionaire, they havin' too much pride."

In his caption, Skilla Baby thanked his fans for their support as he continues to heal. He also said he knows he can handle any battle God throws at him.

Read More: Detroit Police Arrest Suspect In Skilla Baby Shooting After Searching Their Home

Skilla Baby Shooting

"Thank you to everybody for yall prayers I’m good mentally and I know God wouldn’t put me through nothing I can’t handle," he wrote. "#NeckBraidRadio we back 🤞🏽 Again thank you to my fans family and everybody else for all the support I’m nothing without yall! But yall know I’m a soldier 💯."

Skilla Baby's new freestyle arrives only a couple of weeks after Detroit police arrested a suspect in the shooting. On June 6, the Redford Township Police Department announced that they'd been able to identify the vehicle used in the shooting. Its registered owner, whose identity has not been made public, was taken into custody. Authorities also reportedly searched the suspect's home with a warrant and recovered a firearm.

Felony weapons offenses are currently pending, according to CBS.