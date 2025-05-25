Skilla Baby Performs At 42 Dugg Show Just Days After Shooting

Skilla Baby has been one of the best Detroit MCs for a while now, and there's nothing like a hometown show after a scary situation to make you feel better. He recently popped up at a 42 Dugg concert on Saturday night (May 24) about 48 hours after a frightening drive-by shooting.

Per Baller Alert, Skilla made his first public appearance since the shooting at his fellow Detroit rapper's concert for Memorial Day weekend. He wore a sling while performing on stage, and Dugg shared a video to his Instagram Story about how the crowd roared for him when he came out.

We will see if any more details emerge concerning the shooting, which police have urged civilians not to retaliate over as they continue their investigations. The "Split" spitter hasn't publicly commented on this shooting at press time, but we will see if that changes.

For those unaware, the drive-by shooting reportedly took place on Thursday night on 8 Mile Road in Detroit. He was in a black SUV and suffered graze wounds to his head, hand, back, and thigh. Police found a lot of shell casings around the floor of the crime scene, and they believe this was a targeted attack.

Skilla Baby Shot

All in all, we're just glad Skilla is recovering well, had the energy to perform for his city, and can hopefully see much brighter days ahead in 2025. Skilla Baby is very community-focused, so hopefully this approach and passion doesn't result in more scary situations moving forward.

Elsewhere, fans are waiting for more new music these days, although we doubt they will stay hungry for long. After all, the general Michigan scene is one of the most prolific and idiosyncratic in all of hip-hop these days.