Skilla Baby Offers To Cover Costs Of Celebration Of Life For Missing Teen, Na'Ziyah Harris

Skilla Baby says he will be donating money to help fund a celebration of life for teenager Na'Ziyah Harris, who has been missing since January 2024. He announced the move in a post on Instagram on Wednesday, while sharing a picture of Harris. "Wow #Justice4Naziyah. And normally I would donate money to the family but from what I hear the whole family failed her… but I will cover the whole cost for us as a community to come together and celebrate Na’ziyah’s life…" Skilla wrote in the post.

Fans in the comments section have been expressing their appreciation for Skilla taking action. "This why I LOVE YOU! you go out your way for your city only n***a i see putting effort in," one user wrote. Another fan posted: "Don’t give them SH*T, if you do/if they find her pay for the funeral EVERYBODY failed her."

Skilla Baby Performs During Rolling Loud

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 14: Rapper Skilla Baby performs onstage during day 2 of Rolling Loud Miami at Hard Rock Stadium on December 14, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images)

Skilla's offer comes as 42-year-old Jarvis Butts faces charges of first-degree premeditated murder, second-degree criminal sexual conduct, and child sexually abusive activity for an alleged inappropriate relationship with Harris. Judge Aliyah Sabree labeled Butts a "monster" while moving the case to the 3rd Circuit Court for trial, earlier this month. "You're the monster in this whole picture," Sabree told Butts in the courtroom. "She (Na'Ziyah) did deserve love from her parents and everyone who was in her life, she was ignored. She was neglected, and you took complete advantage of that, she wanted someone to love her, and she will never know what that feels like. I pray for the healing of all the victims and the young girls, and possibly boys, who have come into contact with you."

Skilla Baby Shares Supportive Message For Na'Ziyah Harris